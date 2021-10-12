Top-Searched TV Shows for Halloween in Each State

Are you stumped as to what to watch? A new study may be of assistance. In honor of this year’s spookiest holiday, satellite operator USDISH revealed which TV shows had the most searches by state during last year’s Halloween season. Only five shows were popular enough to make the list in all 50 states, which may surprise you.

To calculate their data, a USDISH team used Google Trends. They specifically looked at the TV shows with the largest volume of searches in each state for the month of October 2020.

1. Companions

Friends, the much-loved ’90s sitcom, takes the top spot. The soothing classic was the top-searched TV show in 14 states: Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Vermont, despite being far from the scary items generally associated with the holiday.

Stranger Things (season 2)

Stranger Things, a Netflix drama, came in top for 13 states, following closely behind. One of the more recent additions to the list is the seasonally fitting pick that blends supernatural aspects with horror and science fiction. Alaska, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington all rated top.

The Simpsons is number three.

The Simpsons, an iconic cartoon series, came in third place, having been the most-searched TV show in ten states. The notoriously long-running show—currently in its 33rd season—appealed to audiences in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Rhode Island, owing to its classic Halloween “Treehouse of Horror” episodes.

The Big Bang Theory is number four.

The Big Bang Theory was yet another departure from the Halloween theme. In eight states, the comedy was the most searched for: Arkansas, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

5. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

The still-popular Criminal Minds came in last on the list. From 2005 to 2020, the police procedural crime drama got the most searches in six states: Hawaii, Indiana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In addition to these findings, USDISH analyzed IMDB data and the TV by the Numbers library to find the most-watched Halloween-themed TV programs at the time of their premieres, which were released between 1990 and 2020. There are 15 in total. This is a condensed version of the information.