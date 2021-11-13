Top 5 Dead Celebrities with the Highest Earnings in the Twenty-First Century

The famous proverb about money after death is, “You can’t take it with you.”

Despite this, many well-known figures have continued to amass riches after their deaths.

Forbes has published a list of “the highest-paid dead celebrities” every year since 2001.

The Washington Newsday has tallied up the fortunes of the highest earners so far to name the top 5. Take a peek at the video below…

John Lennon ($346 million) is the fifth richest person in the world.

On Forbes’ list, John Lennon is a constant. According to the magazine, the estate of the Liverpudlian musician has made at least $346 million in royalties, goods, licensing fees, and other sources since 2001.

Forbes attributed a rise in revenues in the first decade of this century to the release of Gimme Some Truth, a box collection of his solo work. The re-release of the Beatles’ album Abbey Road brought in an estimated $14 million for his estate in 2019.

Yves Saint Laurent ($350 million) is the fourth richest person in the world.

Yves Saint Laurent, the French fashion designer, only made the list once, in 2009, the year after his death from brain cancer, but that was enough to get him onto this list.

He made $350 million in that year alone, more than John Lennon, Elizabeth Taylor ($210 million), and Dr. Seuss ($325.5 million).

A three-day auction at Christie’s in 2009, which sold the majority of YSL’s art, antiques, and furniture for $443 million, was the main engine of his posthumous fortune.

“The funds were split between the Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent Foundation and a nonprofit group founded for scientific research and the battle against AIDS,” according to Forbes.

Charles Schulz ($730.5 million) is the third richest person in the world.

Since its establishment in 2000, cartoonist Charles Schulz has been a constant on the Forbes list, consistently ranking in the top five. His efforts has amassed an astounding wealth of $730.5 million in the twenty-first century.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie, released in 2015, gave his estate a boost.

“The Peanuts business brought in $47 million more in sales this fiscal year than in 2020, for a total of $157 million,” Forbes reports.

A agreement with Apple TV+ ($32.5 million) contributed to this, since it showed a new series, Snoopy in Space (2 seasons so far), as well as classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Elvis Presley ($924 million) is the second richest person in the world.

The “King of Rock and Roll.” This is a condensed version of the information.