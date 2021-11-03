Tony Khan reveals that wrestler Jon Moxley has entered an alcohol treatment program.

Wrestler Jon Moxley has enrolled in an inpatient alcohol treatment program, according to his manager Tony Khan.

Tony Khan, President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), came to Twitter to claim that Moxley had asked him to make the news on his behalf.

“I’ve been given permission by Jon Moxley to inform you that he is joining an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a much-loved member of the AEW crew. “As he changes his emphasis to rehabilitation, we all stand with him and Renee, as well as all of his family and friends,” Khan wrote.

“AEW stands behind the former world champion and will be there for him during his therapy.” Khan hailed the “brave” sportsman for seeking treatment for his addiction issues.

Before joining the rival AEW in 2019, Moxley worked for WWE under the moniker Dean Ambrose.

November 3, 2021 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan)

“Jon is making a courageous decision to seek assistance, and we’re accepting his decision and supporting him in every way we can,” Khan added.

“I’m honored to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m a big fan of Mox and look forward to the day when he’s ready to return to the ring.” Thank you in advance for your support and for respecting Jon’s privacy at this time. “Please contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) if you or a loved one needs assistance,” Khan said.

This week, Moxley was supposed to meet Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

AEW has not stated how Moxley will be replaced for the remainder of the competition.

After an excerpt from his new book “Mox,” outlining his decision to leave the WWE, which he described as a “living nightmare,” Moxley announced that he is taking a break from wrestling to deal with his addiction issues.

