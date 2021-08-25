Tommy Dorfman Says Hormone Treatment Was Like “Second Puberty” for Her.

Tommy Dorfman, who came out as transgender just weeks ago, is now giving more details about her transition.

In an interview with Time published in July, the 13 Reasons Why star revealed the news, along with a statement on Instagram.

Dorfman also said in a new interview with InStyle that taking hormones to help her physical transition was like going through a “second puberty” as she saw the physical changes in her body.

She told the publication, “I had never seen a body in transition before, and I think that’s a scary thing as a trans person.” “It’s a bit foreign, and it’s really self-contained.

“If you do it at my age, it’s puberty as an adult—a it’s second puberty, and I believe you’re supposed to go through puberty when you don’t remember it because it hurts. It’s physically painful and emotionally unstable. However, I had the opportunity to help. For the most part, I’m applying it to my work.”

Dorfman will have an onscreen rebirth as a result of her transition, since she has a role in Lena Dunham’s upcoming film Sharp Stick, in which she portrays “simply a woman—not a trans woman especially.” There isn’t a right or wrong answer.”

She said of her role, “It was great.” “There was only one scene. It had all been a dream. To be honest, that was the ideal appetizer. It was even a starter… Lena is fantastic. We’re also collaborating on a couple of other, more substantial projects. Until recently, I wasn’t even auditioning as a woman.”

“I can’t wait to bring life to women onscreen,” Dorfman stated in the future. I went to theater school and wished I could play one of the sisters rather than the boy love interest.

“My brother and I used to play video games like Mortal Kombat, and I would only play female characters because I couldn’t imagine playing a male character. ‘I can’t believe I had any type of profession as a boy, because I can’t picture doing it today,’ I said to some of my other actor pals. I’d like to play a boy in some capacity again, but this time as a woman.”

