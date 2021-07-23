Tommy Dorfman receives Emma Corrin’s support as she comes out as transgender.

After coming out as transgender, Emma Corrin of The Crown has thrown her support behind Tommy Dorfman of 13 Reasons Why.

Dorfman, 29, revealed the news in an interview with Time, which was published on Thursday, as well as via an Instagram post.

And fellow actress Corrin, 25, showed her support for Dorfman by reposting the time shoot on her Instagram Story, writing: “I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @TommyDorfman thank you for being YOU, for sharing this.”

“We see you, we adore you,” the British actress Corrin, who uses the pronouns she/they on her Instagram profile, added.

Corrin previously referred to herself as “queer” in an April Instagram post after receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

On July 5, she wrote about chest binders, which are commonly used to flatten breasts, and provided black and white images of herself.

“We utilized boxing wrap some time before I got my first proper binder, goofing around with @sirdavidsimon, thanks for documenting this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool,” she added.

“It’s all part of the adventure, right? There are a lot of twists and turns and changes, and that’s fine! Accept it. Bind securely, and figure out what works best for you,” she added.

“For a year now, I have been quietly identifying and living as a womanâ€”a trans woman,” Dorfman, who is married to Peter Zurkuhlen, said in an interview with Time.

“It’s odd to think about coming out because I haven’t gone anywhere,” she told trans novelist Torrey Peters. After making a medical transition, I see today as a reintroduction to myself as a woman.”

She continued, “Coming out is typically regarded as this huge disclosure, but I was never not out.” “Today, I want to be clear: I am a trans woman. She/her are my pronouns. Tommy is my name.”

