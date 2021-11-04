Tom Hanks Sends a Shocking Message About Climate Change: ‘It’s Really Quite Horrifying.’

While Tom Hanks’ new film Finch is a science fiction thriller about a man who fights to save his pet dog and robot from disaster, it also offers a very real message about climate change.

That’s according to Tom Hanks, who plays the titular Finch in the Apple TV+ film, which premieres on Friday, November 5. Hanks plays one of the last remaining humans in a planet ravaged by global warming in the film, and he confesses that the prospect of it becoming a reality “truly is fairly terrifying.” The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon), with Tom Hanks as the lone human on screen. The two chatted with The Washington Newsday ahead of the film’s release on Apple TV+.

Finch Issues Global Warming Warnings

“I filmed a film in Australia, and I can’t tell you how many skin clinics there are just because there is a hole in the ozone layer down there, and people are concerned about skin cancer.”

Hanks was talking about how Finch balances the smaller story of his character’s quest with the broader scope of a bleak future brought on by global warming.

Finch is played by Tom Hanks, and he is a man who makes an android to look after his dog. They are all fighting to survive on a planet that has become practically inhospitable due to the ozone layer’s breakdown.

Finch describes how the world came to this point in the movie, and Hanks says he found it startling when he first read it in the script. According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “When he begins to discuss how, for example, everyone first attempted to pretend it didn’t exist, then tried to hide, and last tried to hoard. The rules then sort of broke once that ran out. That’s not difficult to picture; in fact, I believe it’s pretty frightening.

“So, if Finch contains any form of an old cautionary tale, I believe it will be, “Well, what are we going to do to and for each other when the hurricane comes, or when the floods arrive, or when the ozone is so depleted that the. This is a condensed version of the information.