Tom DeLonge’s Mind Was Blown by This Encounter: ‘Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified’

A new Netflix documentary series about UFOs has debuted, and it includes some intriguing otherworldly insight from none other than Tom DeLonge.

Yes, Tom Delonge, the former member of Blink-182 who became a UFO researcher, is included in Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified.

The 45-year-old is portrayed as a UFO witness in the series, which originally aired on Sky History.

In the fourth episode, titled “Hacked and Leaked,” the musician appears alongside celebrities such as Vickie Landrum and Betty Cash, Scottish hacker Gary McKinnon, and former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta.

DeLonge has carved up a career as a UFO researcher in addition to being world-famous and possessing an instantly recognizable singing voice.

Following his breakup from Blink-182, the “All the Small Things” singer launched the To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2017 and also operates the Stranger Times website, which is dedicated to paranormal phenomena and extraterrestrial life.

In a lengthy interview with The New York Times in 2019, DeLonge discussed his fascination in all things alien.

The performer revealed details of an experience that completely blew his head.

When asked if he’d ever seen a UFO, DeLonge admitted that he had, but couldn’t say for sure what it was.

“One night out in the desert, I observed some strange things darting across the sky, horizon to horizon, zigzagging. That astounded me because no satellites travel in that direction,” he told the newspaper. “However, I’m not going to tell you what it was. Like most people, I think the material I’ve seen is a lot of stuff on the internet, and I’m sure part of it is accurate, but you never know which pieces.”

DeLonge claimed he’s been fascinated by science fiction since he was a child, which is how he got into UFO study.

“I became quite intrigued by the thought of what else is out there besides working a 9-to-5 job and coming from a shattered family,” he explained. “I’ve always found science fiction to be fascinating for some reason.

“Obviously, in the early 1980s, my brother and I were huge Star Wars fans. It just sort of drew me in. This is a condensed version of the information.