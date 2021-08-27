Tom Cruise’s $136K BMW and luggage have been stolen near the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

The filming of Mission: Impossible 7 has been anything but smooth, and now the Tom Cruise film has been plagued with yet another difficulty after the actor’s BMW and thousands of dollars in luggage were taken on site in the United Kingdom.

When the actor was robbed this week, he was staying at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham while filming scenes at the nearby Grand Central retail center.

The burglary was described as “high tech” by local news agencies, with Birmingham Live describing a “four-step technique” that allowed the keyless car to be unlocked by recreating the fob signal using a transmitter.

Fortunately, local cops were able to track down the vehicle, which was valued at 100,000 pounds ($136,000) by The Sun, and return it to Cruise, who was allegedly upset over the crime.

According to The Independent, the police have also issued a statement regarding the incident.

“We received a report of a BMW X7 taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning from Church Street, Birmingham,” it says.

“The automobile was recovered a short time later in Smethwick,” according to the statement, and “CCTV inquiries have been conducted in the area where the car was recovered.”

At this moment, investigations are still ongoing.

Cruise landed a chopper in the lawn of a Warwickshire family while filming the action thriller in England last week.

The family had just been advised that an anonymous VIP needed a place to land because the nearest airport, Coventry, was closed, and they had an unintentional run-in with the Hollywood A-lister.

Alison Webb told the BBC, “I thought it would be kind of amazing for the kids to witness the helicopter land in the lawn.” “Basically, he [Tom Cruise] arrived and got out, and it was like, ‘Wow.’”

“He walked straight over to the kids for a conversation, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you so much,” she continued. Then he responded, “If the kids want to go up in the helicopter, they can.”

She went on to say, “It turned out to be a fantastic day.” “It was unbelievable; I still can’t believe it happened.”

Earlier this summer, filming for the film was halted after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

This happened after a leaked COVID-19 issue on set in December 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.