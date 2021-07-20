To treat her baby’s ‘acne,’ mom makes a face mask out of breast milk.

When a new mother discovered that her kid was suffering from acne, she decided to try her hand at making something. Instead of running to the store to buy a miracle product, she made a breast milk face mask for her son using resources she already had.

Linh Ta, a mother and TikToker, shared her creation with her fans, and it turns out that the mask is inexpensive and simple to construct. It’s also quite adorable.

Linh Ta shared the video on her TikTok account over the weekend, and it has already received over 4 million views.

She captioned the video, which shows her son looking peaceful with a sheet mask over his face, “When your baby gets acne so you prepare a breastmilk face mask for him.”

Linh Ta takes the face mask, dips it in breast milk, and sets it on her sleeping child’s face in the video. She posts pictures of him sleeping with the mask on, as well as one without it to show the acne bumps on his face.

In the comments section of the post, she added, “I made the mask just out of boredom and just to have a little fun.” “I’m a first-time mom, so I’m still learning.”

Many people praised the mask, but a few people wondered how she obtained one that was both scent-free and small enough to suit the baby’s face.

“Wait, you can just buy blank face masks?” says the narrator. a TikToker enquired

Another person said, “Where did you get the little small baby mask?”

“I merely cut down a dry wipe I got from the hospital to fit his face,” Linh Ta replied.

The video sparked a debate over infant acne. Some people had no idea that babies might have acne. Others were, but they couldn’t agree on how to handle it. But, while there are a range of therapies for acne in babies, many mothers swear by breast milk.

Using a cotton ball to clean milk off him was a lot more fun than wearing a mask. We had a great time bonding as well.

Linh Ta TikToker

According to Healthline, acne affects “as many as 20% of infants younger than six weeks old.” Despite the fact that the site claims to be the cause of. This is a condensed version of the information.