To save her babies, a man performs a heroic C-section on a dying turtle.

After conducting an emergency C-section on a dying turtle in order to preserve her unborn kids, a scientist in the United States has been lauded as a “amazing human.”

Eric C Martens, a gut microbiome biologist from Ann Arbor, Michigan, took to Twitter to tell followers about a story that “begins sorrowful but ends happily.”

“I stepped out of my car on my way home from work in early June to assist a turtle crossing the road in our area, only to discover that a negligent driver had already hit and killed her,” Martens wrote.

Martens, who owns more than 20 snakes, quickly realized that the turtle had been looking for a spot to deposit her eggs when she was murdered.

Despite the fact that he knew there was little he could do to rescue the mother, he realized it was not too late to save her eggs.

After bringing her back to his house, he did his “best attempt at a turtle C-section” and was able to safely extract seven flawless eggs.

He started the incubation process by placing the eggs in a substrate.

On August 1, Martens, a father of two, was announcing the arrival of a very different set of newcomers.

I carried her home, performed a second euthanasia just to be sure, and then attempted a turtle C-section, which delivered seven perfect eggs (attached photo), which I placed in substrate and began incubation (2/4).

August 1, 2021 — Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1)

He revealed, “Her eggs started hatching today.”

“We have two fully emerged and healthy chicks so far, with at least three more on the way.”

He also posted a picture of one of the baby turtles to show how little they are when they first emerge from their shell.

After helping to bring them into the world, Martens now intends to release them into it by returning to the wild.

He continued, “They’ll get a few days to get back to full strength and maybe a meal or two before returning to the same pond their mother came from.”

I failed to mention that they are ridiculously small! pic.twitter.com/zSXRJSP2Y5

Eric C. — This is a condensed version of the information.