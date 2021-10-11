‘To Me It’s Really Simple,’ George Clooney says of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

George Clooney has made it clear that he supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in all settings.

On the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, the actor, 60, discussed required COVID-19 vaccines on movie sets while promoting his upcoming Amazon Prime film The Tender Bar: “I believe that immunizations should be required. Period.” He went on to say, “Every organization, in my opinion, should do it. Listen, I don’t give a damn. To me, it’s a no-brainer. We can watch out for one another, take care of one another, or we can’t. That’s all there is to it.” While Clooney is an active pro-vaccine advocate, not everyone in Hollywood shares his viewpoint. The Daily Mail claimed that Miles Teller caused issues on the shooting of The Godfather TV series by contracting COVID-19 while unvaccinated while in the music industry, while Letitia Wright has apparently been spouting anti-vax views on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nicki Minaj created a stir on Twitter when she shared a story about her cousin’s friend’s testicles being vaccinated.

Clooney, the producer and director of the new film The Tender Bar, does not believe the matter is open to debate. “Anyone who wants to talk about their independence or freedom may put a stop to it the minute your freedom interferes on everyone else’s,” he remarked. Clooney went on to say, “So, just as we did with polio, measles, and mumps, and everything else we do when a child wants to go to school, I believe it should be mandatory. But we’ll make it.” Despite being outspoken on the topic since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, Clooney indicated he is unconcerned by anti-vaxxers’ retaliation.

When asked about the history of vaccines, he said: “I was listening to a podcast the other day about how they screwed up the polio vaccine when they originally released it, which I didn’t recall since I was too young to remember. Because they weren’t filtering out the formaldehyde, one factory ended up giving a bunch of youngsters polio and killing them.” Clooney is referring to the 1955 Cutter Incident, which resulted in 40,000 cases of polio and left 200 children with various degrees of paralysis. This is a condensed version of the information.