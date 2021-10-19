To get to their wedding on time, the bride and groom brave floods in a massive cooking vessel.

According to various reports, a bride and groom in India trekked through flooded streets in a cooking pot over the weekend in order to arrive at their wedding on time.

According to IANS, the couple—health-care professionals Aishwarya and Rahul—arranged for their wedding to be held in a local temple in Thakazhi, a village in Kerala, India. However, severe rain swamped the state over the weekend, rendering several routes “completely impassable.” According to Al Jazeera, at least 28 people have died as a result of the bad weather across the state.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the couple did not want to postpone their wedding. They took a cooking pot from a local temple and used it as a makeshift boat because the streets were completely waterlogged. The pair was guided to the site by two men and a photographer through the flooded streets, according to The Guardian.

When they arrived at the temple, they discovered that the wedding hall had also been flooded. The stage where the wedding ceremony was supposed to take place, however, was still above water, according to IANS. The bride and groom were married in front of several guests and a clergyman.

“We were not afraid to travel on the ship,” Rahul said to the wire service.

“We are very thrilled that the wedding took place at the chosen auspicious moment,” Aishwarya remarked.

According to the website of the California-based wedding photography studio Lin and Jirsa, the “auspicious time” or muhurtham “dictates the start of the Hindu marriage ceremony.”

“The priest calculates the most auspicious day to conduct the marriage and time to begin the ceremony based on the couple’s horoscopes,” Lin and Jirsa explained. “The calculation is based on Hindu Vedic Astrology and is crucial in avoiding the presence of an evil eye during the wedding.” “Some couples choose their own wedding date due to modern-day culture, but they keep the custom of determining a muhurtham time to begin the rites,” Lin and Jirsa stated.

According to India Today, neither Aishwarya nor Rahul wanted to postpone their wedding because it was a “auspicious event.”

According to India Today, neither Aishwarya nor Rahul wanted to postpone their wedding because it was a "auspicious event."

Shilpa, an Indian journalist, tweeted a video of the couple sailing over the flooded streets. Many of the commentators were ecstatic.