To discover novel Covid variations, scientists develop “game-changing” antibody testing.

Antibody tests that can determine whether patients have been exposed to new Covid-19 versions have been created by scientists.

The new tests, according to the researchers, can detect antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 viral infection with greater than 98 percent accuracy and 100 percent specificity, compared to currently available tests, which are only 60-93 percent accurate and cannot distinguish between unique variants.

The new assays can be used to determine the prevalence of circulating variant strains in the community, such as the Alpha and Delta variants discovered in Kent and India, respectively.

The tests have the potential to “dramatically modify the direction of recovery” from the pandemic, according to scientists.

Existing antibody tests will become even less accurate as the virus mutates, necessitating the development of a unique methodology to incorporate mutant strains into the test, which we have done.

The tests can determine if an individual’s long-term immunity is vaccine-induced or the result of earlier illness exposure.

They can also provide data that can be used to determine how long the vaccination’s protection lasts and how effective the vaccination is against new variations.

The tests were developed by the University of Aberdeen in partnership with Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd, a biotechnology company, and NHS Grampian.

“Accurate antibody tests will become increasingly important in the management of the pandemic, and this is a truly game-changing technology with the potential to dramatically change the trajectory of global recovery from the pandemic,” said Professor Mirela Delibegovic of the University of Aberdeen, the project’s academic lead.

“As the pandemic progresses, we are seeing the virus change into more transmissible variations, like as the Delta variant, which have a negative influence on vaccine performance and overall immunity,” she added. These variations are undetectable by current tests.

