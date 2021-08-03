To dine indoors or use gyms in New York City, proof of vaccination will be required.

At his Tuesday press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio is anticipated to reveal the new program. Individuals will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for activities such as eating in restaurants, working out at gyms, and attending live performances.

According to the New York Times, the initiative will begin in late August, but the city will begin demanding vaccine evidence by mid-September.

The scheme will establish a “Key to NYC Pass,” which will be comparable to the state’s “Excelsior Pass” that was unveiled earlier this year.

The campaign aims to increase vaccination rates among New Yorkers.

“We believe it is critical to emphasize that getting vaccinated benefits you in a variety of ways,” de Blasio said on Monday. “You have the opportunity to live a better life. Aside from your overall health, you have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities. And if you’re not vaccinated, you’ll find that there are fewer and fewer things you can do.”

