To deal with Delta Variant Overflow, a Houston hospital has set up tents outside.

The Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston, Texas, stated Monday that it has been forced to set up tents outdoors to address the overflow of patients due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to local CBS affiliate KHOU, the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) was at full capacity, with 63 percent of the patients having COVID. Furthermore, the hospital stated that it does not have enough staff to fully run the overflow tents at this time.

On Monday morning, KHOU saw the first of the tents, and Harris Health System—a governmental corporation that owns and runs hospitals and health clinics throughout Harris County—confirmed that the tent had been placed outside two days prior.

KHOU reporter Anayeli Ruiz released footage from the first tent outside of Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital on Twitter.

@harrishealth has provided an update. The LBJ ICU is at full capacity, with COVID-19 being diagnosed in 63 percent of ICU patients.

The Ben Taub ICU is at 95% capacity, with COVID-19 being diagnosed in 27% of ICU patients. https://t.co/qXHReXubTn

August 9, 2021 — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews)

Staff are still installing operating and diagnostic equipment in the hospital’s makeshift overflow section, and more tents are being erected at the site.

Last week, Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, told KHOU that the Delta variant’s rise in COVID cases has put a pressure on the area’s health services.

“We’re not talking about a crisis in a week, ten days, or fourteen days. “Right now, we’re in a crisis,” Porsa remarked.

“More than half of the ICU patients in my LBJ [Lyndon B. Johnson] hospital are now COVID positive, which is a significant burden,” Porsa added.

Last summer, identical tents were utilized at Harris Health System to diagnose coronavirus cases, according to a Harris Health System representative.

According to the Chronicle, one in every four patients in the Harris Health System has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and other circumstances, such as a nursing shortage, led to the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital declaring a “internal calamity” last week.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston congresswoman, called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send more nurses to the area on Sunday.

"We're virtually at the top of our game.