To Daniel Craig, Sean Connery says, “Here Are the Best Bond Movies of All Time.”

The James Bond film franchise is approaching its sixth decade, and in that time, he has faced Colombian cartels, megalomaniacs, and voodoo masters in flicks ranging from the very realistic Casino Royale to campfests like Octopussy.

With so many titles and incarnations of Bond, it’s understandable that everyone has a favorite. Some prefer the Bourne-inspired 007 films, while others believe a Bond picture isn’t complete until Roger Moore raises an eyebrow while driving a car disguised as a gondola.

There may not be a clear cream of the crop because opinions on what constitutes a flawless Bond film are so divided. But that won’t stop fans – or us, for that matter – from pressing our case.

As a result, this website requested a variety of writers to argue why their favorite of the 25 films in the official franchise deserves a license to delight.

With Love from Russia (1963)

From Russia with Love, Sean Connery’s second Bond film, may not be as well-known as the following in the series, Goldfinger, but it is still a respectable addition to the 007 canon.

The plot is complex, and the settings, which include a gorgeous Cold War-era Istanbul and Venice, are ideal. Rosa Klebb, with her sharp heels, and Grant, the tough, astute assassin, are both on the verge of going insane.

The brutal train fight and S.P.E.C.T.R.E.’s merciless staff advancement scheme are two notions that are now Bond standards, thanks to From Russia with Love. It also introduces Q, who provides Bond with a fantastic suitcase of tricks for the first time.

Perhaps a little out of date, but still excellent.

Rob Minto is a well-known actor.

The Spy Who Fell in Love With Me (1977)

The Spy Who Loved Me was a fantastic film that brilliantly portrayed the spirit of the 1970s. Roger Moore, although being past his sex icon days at 49, made up for it with jokes and rollicking adventure. Who can forget Bond’s quips with his steel-toothed foe Jaws, the opening scene with the Union Jack parachute, or the automobile pursuit that ended with the Lotus Esprit submerged in water?

It also broke the mold by giving 007 a female companion. This is a condensed version of the information.