To counter Tucker Carlson’s anti-vaccine stance, John King revealed his MS diagnosis.

After watching a vaccine-skeptic broadcast on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, CNN anchor John King decided to go public with his multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The hot-button issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates was discussed on Tuesday’s episode of King’s talk show, Inside Politics, in part due to the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell, who died of COVID complications on Monday at the age of 84, had been vaccinated but also had multiple myleoma, a type of bone marrow cancer that impaired his immune system.

During the debate, King, 58, said: “I’m going to tell you something I’ve never told anyone before. I have a compromised immune system. I suffer from multiple sclerosis. As a result, I am pleased that you have all been vaccinated.

“I’m grateful that my boss says that now that we have immunizations, all of these beautiful people who work on the floor, who have come in here in the last 18 months while we’ve been doing this, are vaccinated.

“I’m concerned about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son, who is unable to receive vaccinations. I dislike it when the government tells me what I should do. I dislike it when my employer tells me what to do. It’s critical in this case.” In the aftermath of Powell’s death, King went after Fox News’ star anchor Tucker Carlson, who said on his eponymous show Monday that Americans had been “lied to” about the usefulness of immunizations.

“Every now and then something major comes along, excuse me Fox News, but what makes America unique is when we all put our own preferences aside for the welfare of the team,” King said, adding that Carlson’s actions were “reckless.” “It’s in the best interests of the team here to come together and not propagate it.” “Right-wing media use Colin Powell’s death to question vaccines when unvaccinated people face an 11x higher risk of dying from COVID,” according to a CNN chyron broadcast during King’s speech. While Carlson began Tucker Carlson Tonight by asking about the efficacy of the COVID vaccination in response to Powell’s death, he later admitted that he “left out that Powell was suffering from a variety of various health conditions” at the end of the show. Following his on-air announcement, King told Jim Braude and Margery Eagan of Boston Public Radio that he had no intention of sharing. This is a condensed version of the information.