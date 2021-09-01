To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, here is a list of all the new TV shows and movies that will be released.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, killed 3,000 people and forever changed the trajectory of the twenty-first century.

Many streaming services and television networks are planning new documentaries and films to commemorate the 10th anniversary of 9/11, the deadliest terrorist assault in history. These will delve into the events of that day as well as their impact on the world as we know it.

Worth, a new film featuring Michael Keaton as Kenneth Feinberg, the leader of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, is one of the highlights. Spike Lee’s intimate examination of the attacks’ impact on New York City is now showing on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ features a new documentary about the attacks that includes interviews with President George W. Bush, as well as a Broadway musical about the aftermath.

In September, Netflix will release all of the series and movies commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Now available to watch online: Five-part docuseries titled “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terrorism.”

Worth, a biopic featuring Michael Keaton about a layer attempting to bring justice to the victims of terrorist attacks, will be released on September 3rd.

The History Channel is a television network that broadcasts

The History Channel provided all synopses.

9/11: The Legacy, airing at 7 p.m. ET / PT on September 10th. “A new, moving one-hour documentary chronicling the incredible stories of resilience and healing shared by the children who were affected by 9/11 and their lives and legacies 20 years later.

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET / PT: “A chronological look at the conception, building, and destruction of the World Trade Center towers.”

9/11: Four Flights, 8 p.m. ET/PT: “The fascinating and tragic human stories of individuals aboard each fatal airliner.”

9/11: I Was There, 10 p.m. ET / PT: “An intimate depiction of the events of September 11 taken by ordinary folks who chose to pick up their video cameras that day.”

Hulu

Now available to watch online: 9/11: One Day in America is a six-part documentary series by National Geographic that tells the lives of first responders and survivors.

Max on HBO

NYC Epicenters is currently streaming. This is a condensed version of the information.