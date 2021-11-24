To commemorate Thanksgiving Day, here are eight classic sitcom episodes.

Many sitcom specials have revolved around Thanksgiving.

From Seinfeld to Modern Family, some of television’s best comedies have welcomed us to join their characters in celebrating the holidays.

Of course, nothing ever goes as planned, and the characters are left scurrying to save the party.

Here are some of our favorite episodes from our favorite sitcoms to watch this Thanksgiving.

“Slapsgiving” from How I Met Your Mother

“Slapsgiving” is a reference to an earlier episode, “Slap Bet,” in which Marshall (Jason Segel) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) had a bet in which the winner could give the loser slaps.

Marshall won, which means he may slap Barney whenever he wants, and he spends most of Thanksgiving mocking his pal, much to the chagrin of his wife Lily (Alyson Hannigan).

While the slapping is going on, Lily is busy cooking, and Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) wonder if they can really be friends after their break-up.

“A Lilith Thanksgiving” by Frasier

The return of Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth,) Dr. Frasier Crane’s ex-wife, is always a hit with Frasier fans (Kelsey Grammar.)

In this episode, Niles’ preparations for a rustic, pared-down Thanksgiving (obviously to woo and impress Daphne Moon) are thwarted by Lilith’s presence, who swiftly shifts the focus away from the festivities and into her troubled relationship with Frasier.

She specifically mentions her desire to send their kid, Frederick, to boarding school.

“Thanksgiving” from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, there are a lot of holiday episodes, with the legendary Halloween episodes being among the most popular.

However, there are several episodes dedicated to Thanksgiving, with the first being the most popular among viewers.

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andrew Braughter) leave dinner to nab a perp, while the rest of the squad tries to avoid Santiago’s (Melissa Fumero) terrible meal.

“Punkin Chunkin” from Modern Family

“Punkin Chunkin” brings three feuding families together, causing a significant split in the family between the Dreamers and the Realists.

The episode’s title is based on a story told by Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), who claims that he and his friends flew a pumpkin across a football field in their hometown of Missouri.

