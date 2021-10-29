To commemorate National Cat Day, here are 14 hilarious cat videos.

Cats are everywhere on the internet, whether you like them or not (and for the purposes of this essay, we hope you do).

The 29th of October is National Cat Day.

To commemorate the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of the funniest cat videos you’ll ever see.

Here are a few of our personal favorites.

1.

Tik Toker’s original sound

Some owners of cats with voracious appetites find that using a timed feeder helps them avoid overeating.

This cat, on the other hand, was enraged and perplexed as to why she would have to wait another 18 minutes for her next meal.

2. Jealous Cat

This kitten was irritated that their pal was the recipient of a lovely video instead of them.

3. If you play fetch

Who said fetch was only a dog's game? This cat is a natural at it, and the total collapse at the end earns him bonus points.

4. The Dark Lord Cat @thedarklordcat

He's a pampered brat! We had no idea there were so many toys for a cat to be so spoilt.

5. The Agility Test

@danil chernyy

The Drift…

‘SugarCrash!’ says the narrator. ElyOtto (ElyOtto) (ElyOtto) (E While cats have a reputation for being quick on their feet, not all felines are the same.

This TikTok user put three of their cats to the test to see how well they could go around obstacles. Some people performed better than others…

6. Maseplace’s Laughing Cat

Hahahaha

TikTok user Mason Glace taught his cat how to laugh

How long before this cat teaches others, allowing the entire species to laugh in our faces?

7. Manipulative Cat