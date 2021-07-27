To avoid masks, workers in a California city must wear ‘Fully Vaccinated’ stickers.

Workers at Montclair City Hall in California have been advised that if they want to work without masks, they must wear stickers indicating that they are completely vaccinated, a decision that has raised worries about people’s rights and medical secrecy.

Following a decision by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board last month to support allowing vaccinated employees in numerous businesses to cease wearing masks, the regulation went into force on Monday.

Employers must document the vaccination status of employees who want to be free of face coverings indoors, according to Cal/OSHA. Employers, on the other hand, are not required to store copies of vaccine cards, and it is up to employees to declare their inoculation status, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Councilman Ben Lopez has spoken out against the policy, claiming that it is akin to giving one’s medical history to everyone around them, which might result in lawsuits.

He told Fox News LA, “I think it basically upends an employee’s right to privacy in keeping certain portions of their medical history secret.”

The network spoke with city personnel who claimed they were proud to wear the small round yellow badges that read “completely vaccinated,” and Mayor John Dutrey said he had heard no complaints from staff or residents.

Lopez did request that the policy not be implemented until the City Council could review it internally, but the district attorney authorized it nevertheless, according to the LA Times.

The topic will be examined further during a council meeting on August 2, according to Dutrey. Lopez and Dutrey have been approached by this publication for further comment.

The California Department of Public Health released digital immunization cards in June, allowing people to check their vaccination status online. They’d subsequently be able to obtain a QR code, which could be scanned by events and businesses looking for verification that they have received their vaccinations.

Authorities in the state are dealing with a new outbreak of COVID, with medical experts warning that the cases are almost entirely made up of people who have not been vaccinated. On Monday, 21,940 additional cases were reported in California.

Meanwhile, according to the Los Angeles Times, Pasadena city manager Steve Mermell revealed last week that once the COVID vaccine receives federal approval, all city employees will be required to be vaccinated.

