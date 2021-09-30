To Avoid Complications, Pregnant Women Are ‘Strongly Encouraged’ To Get Vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent recommendation strongly recommending pregnant and lactating women to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

The benefits of taking the COVID vaccine outweigh the dangers, according to the guidance, because pregnant women who get the virus have a higher chance of having an unfavorable pregnancy, premature birth, stillbirth, and admission of their newborns to an intensive care unit.

With the emergence of the Delta variety, pregnant women are contracting COVID at an alarming rate, and hospitals are reporting a substantial increase in seriously ill pregnant women with COVID-19.

According to the CDC, more than 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in pregnant women have been recorded as of Sept. 27, with more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths.

97 percent of pregnant women who were hospitalized with COVID were unvaccinated.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to communicate with their health care practitioner about the preventive benefits of the Covid-19 vaccination to keep their infants and themselves safe.”

Despite the risks, only around a third of pregnant women receive vaccinations.

“We now observe greater numbers of pregnant patients coming to the ICU in July and August,” Dr. Dana Meaney Delman, the CDC’s lead on maternal immunization, told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices last week.

“The number of deaths reported in August is the greatest in any month since the beginning of the pandemic,” Delman noted.

COVID-19 immunizations during pregnancy, according to the CDC, are “safe and effective” and “have no harmful effects on the mother or the baby.”

“Please get vaccinated if you are pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or could get pregnant in the future,” Delman urged.