To avoid being harassed in public, nurses change out of their scrubs before leaving the hospital.

According to the Associated Press, while medical personnel were hailed as heroes at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, some nurses now had to change out of their scrubs before leaving work to escape public hostility. Nurses in Idaho stated they don’t even go to the grocery store in their work clothes because they’re afraid of an emotional encounter.

According to hospital spokeswoman Caiti Bobbit, certain doctors and nurses at one hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, have been accused by family members of killing their loved ones who have succumbed to the illness. Other people enraged by the COVID-19 outbreak, she claimed, circulated false information about the hospital’s medical staff.

“Our health-care employees are almost fearful of returning to the community after a shift, like Vietnam veterans,” Bobbitt added.

After yearly assaults increased to 123 between 2019 and 2020, Cox Medical Center Branson in Missouri began distributing panic buttons to nurses and other employees, according to a spokeswoman. According to the Associated Press, one of the nurses who was assaulted had to have an X-ray for her shoulder.

Patients outraged about safety restrictions designed to keep the plague from spreading are attacking doctors and nurses across the country with hatred, threats, and violence.

Dr. Stu Coffman, a Dallas-based emergency room physician, stated, “A year ago, we were health-care heroes, and everyone was clapping for us.” “Now we’re being harassed, disbelieved, and ridiculed for what we’re trying to achieve in some regions, which is disappointing and frustrating.”

A bystander in suburban Denver tossed an unidentifiable liquid at a nurse working at a mobile immunization clinic during Labor Day weekend. Another individual in a pickup truck ran over the clinic’s tent and smashed the signs.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where some doctors have received online threats, said, “It’s simply another added pressure on health workers who have already been under a lot of stress.”

The COVID-19 situation has driven people to behave badly toward one another in a variety of ways across the United States.

