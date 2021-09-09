To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic.

The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal for dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic on Thursday. Marshall claimed in August that there was evidence that China knew of a laboratory leak in Wuhan that occurred several months before the first COVID-19 cases arrived in the United States.

“In September or October of this year, there is considerable evidence that COVID-19 was spreading throughout China,” Marshal told Kansas Reflector. “China purposefully misled America and the rest of the world about what they knew, delaying our response.”

Marshall, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, argued that the United States must better utilize both the National Security Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services to avoid the spread of possible infections and health hazards.

A moratorium on research into “potentially pandemic viruses” was also proposed by the Republican senator.

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence provided an unclassified summary of its evaluation on COVID-19 in August.

The 90-day evaluation, ordered by President Joe Biden, did not discover the sources of the virus that launched COVID-19, but it did provide speculations about the virus’s laboratory leak being triggered by natural exposure.

“China’s collaboration would most likely be required to achieve a definitive evaluation of COVID-19’s origins,” Marshall says.

Marshall added, “It’s ridiculous that a complete global investigation into the origins of COVID-19 has yet to be conducted.” “We won’t take no for an answer if China continues to obfuscate and obstruct this probe from taking place.”

Marshall also advocated sanctions and immigration controls in addition to his eight-point strategy, citing “strong evidence that COVID-19 was spreading throughout China in September or October of 2019.”

”Congress should propose legislation suspending provisions of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act to allow American individuals to launch wrongful death and damages cases against the Chinese Communist Party.”

