Tite Kubo, the creator of ‘Bleach,’ Teases a New Manga Arc in a 20th Anniversary Special.

To commemorate the manga series’ 20th anniversary, Tite Kubo published a special chapter of Bleach in Shonen Jump.

Viz published the 73-page one-shot in English on Monday, after it was released in Japanese in Weekly Shonen Jump’s combined issue 36 and 37.

The chapter takes place 12 years after the manga’s conclusion, and it has Ichigo Kurosaki taking part in a special ceremony with the Soul Society.

The Konso Rensai is a ritual in which the Soul Society honors Captain Jushiro Ukitake in the World of the Living Soul, 12 years after he was killed in combat.

Despite being advertised as a one-shot, the chapter ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, hinting at a possible future manga arc.

Before the ceremony can begin, Hollows with no spiritual pressure ambush Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Renji Abarai, and other members of the Soul Society.

They are surprised to see Szayelaporro Granz return after fending off their attacks, who tells that the Soul Reapers have been sending the spirits of dead captains to Hell.

However, because the forces that kept Hell at away are no longer there, spirits from the other side can now open it.

Szayelaporro is stopped by the soul of Ukitake and taken back into Hell before he can kill Kurosaki, but not before ominously advising the Soul Society to consider the implications of their actions.

Kubo has not stated whether or not the manga will be renewed for a new arc, but the chapter has left fans longing for more.

The manga creator is presently working on the Bleach spin-off Burn the Witch for Shonen Jump, with the first season premiering on August 24 and ending on September 12, 2020.

Despite the fact that Burn the Witch is set in the same universe as Bleach, it is unknown whether Kubo will have time to write and illustrate further chapters of his iconic manga in the near future due to his commitment to a second season of his new series.

Bleach was first published in Shonen Jump on August 7, 2001, and ended on August 22, 2016, with a total of 74 volumes.

The manga was adapted into an anime series that aired from 2004 to 2012. This is a condensed version of the information.