Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach, celebrates the manga’s 20th anniversary with a new chapter.

Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach, has created a special one-off chapter to commemorate the manga’s forthcoming 20th anniversary.

It first aired in Shonen Jump from August 7, 2001, to August 22, 2016, with a total of 74 volumes.

Memories of Nobody, The DiamondDust Rebellion, Fade to Black, and Hell Verse are four films based on the Bleach anime series, which lasted from 2004 to 2012.

The manga has also been converted into a live-action film starring Sota Fukushi in the lead role of Kurosaki.

On September 14, 2018, the film, which also stars Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki and rock musician Miyavi as her brother Byakuya, was released worldwide on Netflix.

What happens in the special 20th anniversary chapter of Bleach?

The Soul Society invites main character Ichigo Kurosaki to a “certain ceremony” in the special, but something unexpected happens.

Shonen Jump previewed the plot on Twitter, saying, “Ichigo was invited to Soul Society for a special ceremony but!?”

Kubo also took to Twitter to provide a first-look shot of Kurosaki, who has a short, spikey haircut in the special chapter.

Kubo disclosed in his tweet that the special chapter will take place after the manga has concluded, and that he had not intended to create the one-off installment.

When will the special 20th anniversary chapter of Bleach be released?

The one-off chapter will include a total of 73 pages, including a full color page for fans to enjoy.

It will be issued on August 10, 2021, in a combined edition of Weekly Shnen Jump, which will merge issues 36 and 37 of the magazine.

During the Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Project Presentation in March 2020, it was revealed that the manga’s anime adaptation would return.

BLEACH20周年のお祭りなので、形にする予定の無かったその後の話をちょっとだけ描きました。

お祭り気分で読んでね！！

— & (@tite official) 1st of August 2021

When is the last manga arc of Bleach going to be turned into an anime series?

During the event, it was revealed that the anime would adapt “Thousand-Year Blood War,” the manga’s concluding story arc, for the small screen.

From chapter 480 until the end of chapter, the anime series will focus on the manga's story.