Timothée Chalamet’s Metallic Suit at Cannes Takes the Show

Timothée Chalamet’s vividly colored metallic suit provided a great fashion moment on the Cannes red carpet.

The 25-year-old star dazzled fans and fashionistas alike when he strolled the red carpet in an eye-catching Tom Ford outfit that stood out in a sea of dark suits.

One tweet with 12,000 likes read, “timothée Chalamet is the moment and he knows it.”

July 12, 2021 — paige (@laurieslaurence)

Timothée Chalamet is looking like beautiful art today, according to another Twitter user.

July 12, 2021 — darbie (@z3ffirelli)

Another joked, “timothee chalamet in Tom Ford is something so personal to me.”

July 12, 2021 — cloudy (@ILYSBARl)

Another person said the actor’s “fashion and flair are unrivaled.”

12 July 2021 (@caladanarrakis)

Another person said, “The outfit, the hair, EVERYTHING about timothée chalamet tonight #Cannes2021.”

July 12, 2021 — zi (@GOlNGELECTRlC)

The actor attended the 74th Cannes Film Festival to see the premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch.

A white collarless shirt, white boots, and black sunglasses completed the silver and gold metallic combination.

Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Benicio Del Toro, and Owen Wilson were among his co-stars.

Following their red carpet appearance, Chalamet and Swinton made headlines when the actress pranked her co-star during the film’s standing ovation.

Swinton hugged Chalamet while slipping a ‘Tilda Swinton’ seat-holder sign behind his back.

Take a look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during the standing ovation for “The French Dispatch.” pic.twitter.com/MNmkzdUktA #Cannes2021

12 July 2021 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh)

As the French international office of a fictional Kansas newspaper prepares its final issue, The French Dispatch explores three different tales.

According to the synopsis, the film is “a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a foreign country.” This is a condensed version of the information.