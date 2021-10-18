Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya misunderstood the assignment 17 times.

Not only are Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet well-known for their acting abilities, but they’ve also earned a reputation for taking risks on the red carpet, which generally pays off.

The actors, who are presently appearing in Dune, are routinely invited to some of the most prestigious design events.

Chalamet even co-hosted the Met Gala this year.

Here are a few of our favorite outfits from them.

Timothée Chalamet’s Sequinned Harness is number one.

During awards season, most guys go for a traditional tuxedo, but Timothée Chalamet isn’t scared to try something new.

He wore a Louis Vuitton tailored shirt and pants to the 2019 Golden Globes, with a sequinned harness lending a touch of edginess to the ensemble.

2. Zendaya’s Fashion Statement

At the 2021 Oscars, Zendaya shone like a yellow diamond in this stunning Valentino couture gown.

She styled her long hair in loose waves and let the clothing speak for itself.

3. All Blue’s Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet’s all-blue ensemble for the 2019 Australian premiere of The King is yet another upgraded red carpet appearance.

Sharp tailoring, a thin fit, and timeless black leather boots balance out the striking color choice.

4. Zendaya’s Look at the Met Gala!

Zendaya has established herself as a fan favorite.