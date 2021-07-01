Timeline of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Relationship

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard go to therapy separately to rant about each other, but it’s actually strengthening their relationship more than ever.

Bell told guest host Chelsea Handler on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were “at each other’s throats” during the pandemic and decided to attend the same therapist separately so they could “talk s*** about each other.”

The celebrity couple has been married for almost a decade and appears to be one of the most committed couples in Hollywood. Let’s take a look back at Bell and Shepard’s relationship, starting with their initial meeting and continuing to the present day.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell met when they were both in high school.

In 2007, Kristen Bell (Frozen) and Dax Shepard (CHiPS) were both invited to a dinner party where they met their future wives. On Today, Bell stated that there were no sparks at first between them.

Both performers are natives of Michigan, and they reconnected two weeks later at a Detroit Red Wings hockey game, when they initially flirted.

However, things were not simple when they initially started dating. In 2017, Bell revealed to PopSugar that they had a three-month breakup in the beginning of their relationship. He is said to have sat her down and told her that he was still seeing other women. Bell said, “I disintegrated and plummeted to the ground, but I felt enormously respected that he had the fortitude to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

“He remarked when he called, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking.’ She explained,”I was dating someone else, but they’re just not as intriguing as you.”

They announced their engagement in January 2010 but it would be many more years before they tied the knot.

Have Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Worked Together?

Bell and Shepard have collaborated professionally several times throughout their relationship.

They first starred in the rom-com When in Rome (2010) with Bell playing the lead role, and Shepard in a bit-part role as a suitor who falls for Bell’s character. In 2012, they played boyfriend and girlfriend in the action comedy Hit and Run. The all-star cast also featured Bradley Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Arnold.

Bell signed up to star alongside Shepard in. This is a brief summary.