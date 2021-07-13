Timeline of David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Relationship

When David Harbour sat down for dinner on his first date with his now-wife Lily Allen, he believes the odds were stacked against him.

The actor and the musician have been together since 2019 and are about to celebrate their one wedding anniversary in just two months.

Harbour admitted to being at his worst “physically and hair-wise” when he first met Allen in an interview with The New York Times.

Fortunately, their love bloomed as a result of them, and Harbour’s physical health has improved as well. They’ve been together since the outbreak began, and they live with Allen’s children from a prior relationship.

The First Date of David Harbour and Lilly Allen

The New York Times published an account of Harbour’s first date with Allen. Between shooting scenes for the Marvel film Black Widow, they sat down for supper at The Wolseley restaurant in London.

“When I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair, it’s a true testimonial to my magnetic charisma,” he said,” she actually fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.”

Allen thought he looked like Leonardo DiCaprio, despite not feeling very attractive at the time. “I remember gazing at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, you know?” she told the Sunday Times Style. When she’s going to meet him in the middle of the night. By the way, it was my very first date. I’d never been on a date before! I was very worried.”

According to Allen, they first planned to meet after matching on the celebrity dating app Raya.

The couple eventually made their relationship public.

On October 28, 2019, Harbour tagged Allen in a photo on his Instagram account for the first time.

He followed up a few days later with another, mocking a newspaper article that said Allen was “downcast” after walking out without him.

Meanwhile, Allen didn’t publish a picture of the two of them together on her Instagram account until January 20, 2020.

She tweeted a snapshot of them on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards.

When did Lily Allen and David Harbour tie the knot?

The couple’s rapid relationship began on their first date, and they were engaged just before the epidemic, and married on September 7, 2020.

