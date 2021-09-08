Timeline of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: An American Crime Story”

In the 1990s, President Bill Clinton was embroiled in a huge scandal in which he was suspected of having sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a White House employee. However, as the American Crime Story series will expose, there was significantly more to this than a sex scandal, and the president was impeached as a result.

The narrative began far earlier, with a civil case alleging sexual harassment and an investigation into the Clintons’ finances before the former president took office.

Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, and Judith Light will reprise their roles in Impeachment, which will also feature Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton.

Vince Foster commits suicide on July 20, 1993.

Vince Foster, the White House deputy counsel, was found dead in a public park after the White House was investigated for Travelgate, also known as the White House travel office scandal, in which seven employees were fired after an FBI investigation discovered financial irregularities in the Travel Office.

Kenneth Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton focused on his death, as well as the Whitewater controversy detailed below.

The story titled “His Cheatin’ Heart” was published on December 18, 1993.

On December 18, 1993, The American Spectator magazine released an article by David Brock titled “His Cheatin’ Heart,” which detailed an encounter between a lady named “Paula” and Bill Clinton when he was Governor of Arkansas.

Paula Jones was the woman who accused him of sexual harassment in a news conference in Washington, D.C. on February 11, 1994, after seeing him for the first time in May 1991. On May 6, 1994, she filed a lawsuit.

Kenneth Starr began his inquiry in August 1994.

Prior to his election, President Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, were involved in a project named Whitewater with friends Susan and Jim McDougal. Following its failure, reports began to emerge regarding the Clintons’ investments and how they were used.

In January 1994, the moderate Robert Fiske Jr. was tasked with conducting an investigation. He died in August of 1994.