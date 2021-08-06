Timbo the Redneck’s Fiancée Pays Heartfelt Tributes Following His Death at the Age of 18

Kori Williams, Timbo the Redneck’s girlfriend, has offered a series of heartfelt tributes to the TikTok celebrity in the wake of his death on Saturday at the age of 18.

Timbo, actual name Timothy Hall, a rising social media sensation, died after being involved in a crash while executing auto stunts in a friend’s yard, his brother-in-law, Tony, disclosed on Sunday.

And Williams, who has previously starred in Timbo’s social media videos, dedicated a series of Instagram posts to her late lover as she reflected on their time together.

Williams captioned a three-minute video showing the couple in happier times, “To the love of my life… To the best two years of my life, to the man who loved me with everything he had, to the late-night phone calls and back rubs, to all the play battles and competitions over who loved whom more…

“[T]o all the chats about our future and children to the man who helped me overcome my melancholy and anxiety to the man who made me feel like the only girl in the world from all the messing about to movie days and food runs and all the laughing and jokes…

“To me, he was everything; he was my other half.” I can really say that I have been loved by a man named Timothy Isaiah Hall, whom I could not wait to spend the rest of my life with. I adore you, Timothy, and want you were still here. It is been so difficult being without you. I need to be back in your arms again.

Williams referred to Timbo, who graduated from Jennings First Christian School in Hamilton County, Florida, in May, as her “future husband” and her “forever and always” in other tweets.

On June 8, the pair marked their two-year anniversary, with Williams writing on Instagram: “I can not believe it is already been two years with you.” We appreciate all of the fantastic times we have had together.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Kori Williams (@williamskori18)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi