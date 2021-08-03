Timbo the Redneck, a TikTok star, was killed in a tragic accident, according to his mother.

Timothy Hall, a burgeoning social media sensation, died on Saturday, according to his mother, Tassie, in a short video put on Timbo’s TikTok and Instagram accounts.

After introducing herself to viewers at the start of the video, which was released on Sunday, Tassie said of her son: “He won’t be creating anymore videos, no more videos at all. My son was killed in a car accident the other day.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of his fans. He adored TikTok and just believed in all the followers and everybody that backed him. It meant a great deal to him. He was sometimes deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly ‘I have to perform this TikTok,’ he’d say.

She fought back tears as she stated, “My heart is just so broken,” before sharing a GoFundMe link to seek money for his funeral. Donations are no longer being accepted on the website because $9,447 has already been raised.

Tony, Timbo’s brother-in-law, who starred in multiple videos with the TikTok star, just uploaded a video to Timbo’s new YouTube channel in which he revealed further details about his death.

“He passed away this Saturday in a truck crash with his girlfriend, Kori, out in the front yard of his friend Jay’s house,” Tony explained. “He was doing donuts in the front yard in JD’s house.

“He was doing donuts with his girlfriend when the truck tipped over and he went through the driver’s side window, crashing onto the truck.”

“I’m simply producing this video because we did so many films together and he used to chat to me all the time about how much you guys and his fans meant to him,” Tony continued, visibly upset.

“I just want everyone to know that Timbo, or Timothy—whatever name you want to give him—truly loved and cherished his fans and friends.

