TikToker praised for correctly predicting Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy based on her nail colors.

Fans are praising a TikToker for her detective skills after she anticipated Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy weeks ago.

The reality actress, model, and businesswoman announced today that she and her rapper partner, Travis Scott, are expecting their second child.

Many admirers, on the other hand, were not surprised—thanks in part to Caroline Klein, a TikToker who had worked it out.

Klein, who goes by the handle @carolinecaresalot on TikTok, became viral after she posted a video on August 11 explaining why she believes Jenner is pregnant.

The film, which has been viewed over 5.3 million times and widely shared, goes into great detail regarding the 24-year-birthday old’s celebrations in August, pointing out that none of Jenner’s friends or family had taken images of the event, and that no alcohol appeared to be involved.

Original sound of me explaining to my buddies why I believe Kylie Jenner is pregnant again Caroline

Klein then took the investigation a step further, studying Jenner’s manicures and concluding that images uploaded on the celebrity’s social media sites around her birthday were taken before she became pregnant in order to confuse fans.

The video, titled “Explaining to my friends why I think Kylie Jenner is pregnant again,” has gone viral on Twitter, with some users speculating that Klein could work as a detective.

One tweet reads, “Kylie Jenner nail color theorists/pregnancy truther swarm triumphs again.”

September 8, 2021 — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge)

“Me feigning astonishment that Kylie is pregnant despite the fact that one tik tok chick did some FBI s*** and told us months ago,” another mocked.

September 8, 2021 — RihannasBoyfriendd (@rihannasboyfbd)

Another wrote, “I’m pretending to be surprised that Kylie is pregnant, even though the TikTok girls mentioned it a long time ago.”

Even though the TikTok girls said Kylie was pregnant, I pretended to be surprised.