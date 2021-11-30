TikToker Films Viral Videos of Alleged Scientology Meetings, ‘Dude Be Careful.’

Ben Schneider, who goes by the TikTok handle reckless ben, began releasing films of alleged Church of Scientology meetings in early November, and the videos have since gone viral.

Schneider said he attended a church wearing spectacles with a camera built into them in his first film, which has over 2 million views.

The speaker stated, “Welcome to Sunday service!” “All you have to do is obey the instructions.” The speaker then tells the audience to sit in their seats several times in the film.

One commenter said, “Brainwashing techniques.”

Another person commented that they saw it as a form of manipulation.

Schneider’s TikToks are excerpts of prior videos that first appeared on his YouTube channel between December 2019 and February 2020.

Scientology, according to its website, is a religion that focuses on a person’s soul rather than their body or mind.

According to the website, “Scientology further views Man to be fundamentally good, and that his spiritual salvation is dependent on himself, his fellows, and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe.”

Many have attacked the group because of its controversies.

Actress Leah Remini was included in the documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which looked into the Church of Scientology. Former members Leah Remini and others told their stories. However, as previously reported by The Washington Newsday, the series and Remini faced blowback from the institution.

Schneider’s TikToks had commenters worried about his safety.

“Thanks for sharing,” one viewer said, “but be careful buddy.”

Another person wrote: “Be careful, dude. People, they vanish.” Schneider also displays his interactions with purported members of the organization in other films. When he tried to “level up” by buying a book, he met a woman. Schneider informed her that he stole and sold his friend’s game system to earn the money he needed to buy the book.

He said he wanted to “make them feel as horrible as possible” at the start of the film and asked the woman if he should return the money.

The woman answered, "You can keep $30 and give him the rest of the money." "All I want to make sure of is that if he gets angry, it'll be on you. Because you stole, I will not be held liable." Schneider displayed the book he had purchased and inquired if he should give it to someone.