TikToker claims she earns $29.50 for drawing smiley faces on receipts at Costco.

A woman claimed she earns $29.50 per hour drawing cheerful faces on receipts in a TikTok that has since gone viral.

Natalie, a TikTok member, and a coworker can be seen bobbing their heads to a music playing in the background of the video, which has received over 17 million views since it was posted on November 28.

Natalie’s video description read, “And it’s union…gotta love Costco.”

Natalie indicated in a follow-up video that she would earn the same hourly salary if she transferred to a different location across the country.

Many commenters were startled to see how much Natalie made, but praised the organization for paying its staff well.

One user commented, “Reasons why you [rarely]see Costco hiring because they treat and pay their staff very well.”

Another user wrote: “Costco is the EXAMPLE of why we should not believe retail explanations. Employees who are pleased and have low prices. It’s possible!” Others compared their present pay to Natalie’s, and other students wrote that they were considering changing jobs.

A viewer wrote, “Girl, this is my first day at a new job.” “It’s made me want to give up and throw away my entire degree.” Another viewer joked, “My resume is about to say, masters in symmetrical happy smiles.”

Others were eager to defend the TikToker, expressing their displeasure with the amount Natalie said she earned.

“Be furious at your company who underpays you and makes you work hard for a raise, not at someone making more,” one reader commented.

Another advocated for employees to “demand better” from their bosses.

Costco upped its minimum pay to $16 an hour in February 2021, according to USA Today. However, according to the site, Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stated that the average hourly income is roughly $24 per hour.

Some users questioned the TikToker’s profits, and one individual who claimed to be a Costco employee speculated that Natalie was sharing her Sunday earnings.

"Her badge indicates that she was employed in 2018, indicating that this is most likely her Sunday salary. I was hired the same year and am paid $20.50 on weekdays and $30.75 on weekends "It was mentioned in the comment.