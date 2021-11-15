TikTok Video Goes Viral, Showing Restaurant Workers Hiding Behind Counter To Eat.

On TikTok, a six-second film depicting the realities of working conditions for food service workers went viral. Since it was posted on Friday, the video has had over 1.7 million views and 1,400 comments.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by musician and chef Nestor Consuegra, or @nessconsuegra, shows numerous restaurant employees squatting below the bar, grabbing bites of their food. While it is unclear which restaurant was represented in the video, users noted that the staff did not appear to be allowed time to eat during the shift.

“Chefs deserve better,” read the video’s caption. “Let’s go to work!”