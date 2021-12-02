TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok Ti

TikTok has been pleased by a viral video comparing The Avengers to Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension.

Dan Povenmire, the co-creator of Phineas and Ferb and the voice actor for the series’ major adversary, Dr. Doofenshmirtz, uploaded the video on YouTube on Wednesday.

More than 365,000 people have viewed the post, and it has received over 131,000 likes.

“Do you recall that first film where all the heroes were together and there was that one branded building downtown?” Povenmire inquires, alluding to The Avengers’ Stark Tower.

“There was this oddly-shaped building up on top of it that sent a ray up into the sky and opened a giant circular portal into another dimension, and this army of metallic-gray warriors came through and swooped around downtown,” he adds.

“And then there was this enormous, epic fight where they fought them, and when they ultimately turned off that gadget, they all plummeted out of the sky and simply crumbled.”

The “Battle of New York” is a “nonstop, 30-minute climax combat between the super squad and a cosmic battalion of Chitauri soldiers, led by Thor’s villainous half-brother, Loki,” according to Thrillist.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that the conflict has a long-term impact on the franchise. According to Thrillist, it “sent Iron Man into an existential spiral that tracked through subsequent sequels” and “solidified the formation of The Avengers as a team.” It also proved that aliens existed in the MCU and “sent Iron Man into an existential spiral that tracked through subsequent sequels.”

Kate Bishop, the MCU’s newest hero, had her genesis story in this conflict.

Povenmire goes on to detail the fight sequence from Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension after describing “The Battle of New York” and showing footage from the sequence.

He describes the sequence as having “a branded, weird-shaped building that has a device on it that shot a ray up into the sky and opened a circular hole into another dimension,” through which a “entire army of metallic-gray warriors comes through and there was a big, epic battle and when they shut the device off, they all fell and collapsed,” much like it did in The Avengers.

