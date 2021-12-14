TikTok has several brilliant Christmas wrapping hacks, ranging from tricky shapes to simple bows.

As Christmas approaches, many people will be wrapping gifts for their loved ones, a chore that can be stressful.

We all want our gifts to look well-thought-out and well-considered, whether we bought them months ago, during Black Friday deals, or in a last-minute Christmas Eve rush.

Making them appear nice and put-together may seem like a million miles away, and it may remind you of that Love Actually scene, but TikTok hacks make it possible.

These are some of the most effective wrapping tricks out today, from complex bows to managing odd-shaped gifts.

Assuming you’ve mastered the fundamentals of boxed gift wrapping, the next logical step is to incorporate some intriguing designs.

Chantel Mila, @mama mila_, a popular lifestyle blogger, demonstrated how she wraps her presents with an easy decorative fold using an iPhone box as an example.

Mila wrapped a square of wrapping paper around the box and folded the end down as usual. She tucked the wrapping paper towards the box instead of folding it down at the sides, creating wing-like shapes.

After that, the initial set of paper wings is folded over on itself in a crisscross manner. The pattern is then doubled by folding over the second remaining set at the rear.

@learningexpressgifts: How to Wrap a Gift With Too Little Paper

For the Holiday Season, Here Are Some Wrapping Hacks! We've all been there: you underestimate the amount of paper required for your gift and end up with gaps on each side as you fold it. Rather than throwing away the paper, use this TikTok hack to make it work.

It's also a simple one: wrap it diagonally. Normally, we line gifts up straight inside the rectangle of paper, but @learningexpressgifts recommends inserting the gift at a diagonal angle so that the paper touches in the middle.