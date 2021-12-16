TikTok has been chastised for hiring a ‘Nighttime Doula’ who charges thousands of dollars to look after a newborn.

Brittany Bright, a mother of two, is defending her decision to employ a “postpartum overnight doula” to assist her with her newborn son’s care.

Commenters on Bright’s first TikTok, which was posted in November, were eager to weigh in on the mother’s decision to seek assistance in this capacity. While some have questioned Bright’s decision, claiming she will “lose bonding time” with her son, others have praised her for “investing in herself so she can be the greatest mother she can be for her son.” Over 6 million people have watched the video.

A night or baby nurse is a typical phrase for caregivers employed overnight who “may be the difference between joy and sorrow during the first few weeks of new parenting,” according to pregnancy guidance website whattoexpect.com.

While the parents try to sleep, a night nurse assists with various aspects of newborn care, from feeding to bathing to “encouraging regular sleep habits.”

a unique sound – Many people believed Brittany BrightBright was mislabeling her “nighttime doula,” but she noted in an email to The Washington Newsday that what’s different in her circumstance is that a “doula” provides for more than just the baby; they also help care for the mother.

Bright went on to clarify in a follow-up video that she hired her doula for “three phases,” totaling $5,700. Pricing, she said, will be determined by the location, services required, and whether or not insurance or medicaid will help defray costs.

Bright said their doula started working with them while she was still pregnant, going to doctor’s appointments with her and being on call for her if anything unexpected happened. The doula came and took care of their first kid when it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their son in the second phase, which means the doula came and took care of their first child when it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their son. The final phase is postpartum, during which the doula is available to the family 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for $27 per hour.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, Bright stated that for.