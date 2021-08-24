Thyroid Cancer Symptoms are Described as Sofia Vergara Discusses Her Diagnosis at the Age of 28.

Sofia Vergara has opened up about being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old.

The Modern Family and America’s Got Talent actress said she was “lucky” that her cancer was discovered when she was young during a feature on Stand Up To Cancer over the weekend.

“A lump in my neck was discovered at a normal doctor’s appointment when I was 28 years old. “They ran a bunch of tests on me and eventually told me I had thyroid cancer,” she explained.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front region of the neck at the base of the throat.

Hormones produced by the gland regulate heart rate, blood pressure, weight, metabolism, breathing, and temperature, among other body activities.

A swelling or lump in the neck is the most typical symptom of thyroid cancer, which will rise in size as the tumor grows.

Swallowing pain, breathing difficulty, and a raspy voice are all secondary signs.

According to the National Cancer Institute, it may not create any obvious symptoms in its early stages and instead be found during a routine physical exam.

Vergara has previously stated that when she was diagnosed, she did not believe she was experiencing any of these symptoms.

“I visited an endocrinologist with my son… The doctor wanted to check me out while we were there, and he discovered a lump in my neck,” she told Health in 2011.

The patient’s age at the time of diagnosis, the type of cancer, the stage of the illness, and the patient’s overall health are all factors that can influence the prognosis and therapy.

Thyroid cancer is most commonly treated by surgery, which involves the removal of the entire thyroid or a portion of the gland afflicted by the malignancy.

Radiation therapy may be used if surgery is unable to completely eradicate the tumor.

Chemotherapy, hormone treatment, and targeted therapy can all be used to stop cancer cells from growing.

Vergara had her thyroid removed before undergoing iodine radiation, and she now takes the hormone Levothyroxine to keep her metabolism in check.

More than 44,000 new instances of thyroid cancer will be diagnosed in 2021, according to the National Cancer Institute, and roughly.