Throughout less than a month, COVID was used by over 8,000 students and 1,200 school staff in Los Angeles County.

According to Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Department of Public Health, more than 8,000 kids and 1,200 school employees were infected with COVID-19 less than a month into the new school year. According to Ferrer, the majority of the illnesses happened in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the country’s second-largest school district.

The school board voted Thursday to mandate all kids 12 and older who attend in-person classrooms to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to an increase in cases inside the district, according to the Associated Press. Students who participate in sports or extracurricular activities must be fully vaccinated by the end of October, and all other students must be fully vaccinated by the end of December.

Except for individuals with medical or other exemptions, students who cannot present proof of vaccination will not be able to return for in-person instruction after Christmas break concludes on Jan. 11.

Monica Garcia, a member of the school board, stated, “This action is not about infringing on anyone’s rights.” “This action is about doing our duty so that public schools can provide a safe environment for students to attend.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The nation’s second-largest school system was the first to issue such a directive in the United States. Last month, the 7,000-student Culver City Unified School District implemented a similar regulation.

Only 20,000 student-athletes in particular sports believed to be at high risk of spreading the virus, such as wrestling, have been required to receive vaccines by New York City’s school system, which is the nation’s largest.

Los Angeles Unified, which serves 630,000 children, has taken a more aggressive approach to implementing COVID-19 safety measures than most districts. Every week, all pupils and employees are tested, masks is required indoors and outside, and employees are required to get vaccinated.

Last spring, the district was one of the last of the country’s largest school districts to reopen to classroom instruction. For months, the teachers’ union has been fighting the plan, citing health concerns.

The teachers’ union praised the new mandate, which it sought after being obliged to take the injections.

“COVID-19 is mutating and spreading among our students, and immunizations remain our community’s strongest line of defense against disease spread,” said Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of the United Teachers Los Angeles.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.