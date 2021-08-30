Through an appeal, Ron DeSantis claims he will reclaim the power to ban mask mandates in schools.

Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to appeal a judge’s decision that the Florida governor’s mask mandate ban is unconstitutional and hence unenforceable.

DeSantis, a staunch opponent of mandated public health measures, signed an executive order prohibiting schools from having pupils to wear masks while in class. In a lawsuit, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper sided with the parents, but DeSantis said he was optimistic that an appeal on Monday would swing the pendulum back in his favor.

In response to the judge’s decision, DeSantis remarked, “Obviously, it’s troublesome.” “We’ll get it back in the end.”

According to DeSantis, mandating pupils to wear masks is a violation of the Florida Parents Bill of Rights. If a school district wants to make mask wearing mandatory, he says officials must give parents the option to “opt-out” if they believe it is not in their child’s best interests.

The governor of Florida has been chastised for opposing public health measures and for invoking an executive order to prevent entities from imposing masks or vaccines. DeSantis has stood firm in his justification of his reaction, claiming that his constituents are capable of making their own decisions.

At a press conference on Monday, he claimed that requiring masks in schools has “basically taken away the right of parents” to make that option. If the roles were reversed and schools forbade students from wearing masks, he said, parents would undoubtedly file a lawsuit to allow their children to wear masks if they believed it was the best option for their family. DeSantis stated that they would have a strong case.

Cooper stated the governor’s executive order violated the Parents’ Bill of Rights in his finding. He claims it “expressly” empowers school boards to make decisions on children’s health and education while they are in school.

Several states have prohibited mask mandates in schools, and the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights warned five states on Monday that they were being investigated: Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. Officials are investigating whether the mask restriction inhibits kids with disabilities from returning to school safely for in-person education, which would be a violation of federal law.

The state of Florida’s mask policies had not been investigated since they were not “being implemented.” This is a condensed version of the information.