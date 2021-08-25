Throat cancer symptoms have been suggested as a possible cause of Charlie Watts’ death by the Rolling Stones.

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ renowned drummer, died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Although he had withdrew from the Stones’ impending U.S. tour, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the cause of his death has not been revealed.

“Charlie has had an operation that was perfectly successful,” a spokeswoman stated at the time, “but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now requires full rest and recuperation.”

“It’s sad to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming with rehearsals starting in a few weeks.”

“It is with enormous grief that we announce the passing of our dear Charlie Watts,” Watts’ London publicist Bernard Doherty told the PA Media news agency on Sunday.

“He died quietly accompanied by his family in a London hospital early today. Charlie was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, as well as one of the greatest drummers of his generation as a member of the Rolling Stones.”

While the cause of death is yet unknown, Google trends show that since Sunday’s announcement, there has been an upsurge in searches for indications of throat cancer.

Watts was diagnosed with cancer in 2004 but was able to go into remission after receiving treatment.

What are the signs and symptoms of a cancer of the throat?

Several malignancies of the head and neck region, especially the throat, afflict people. A cancer of the throat (pharynx), according to the National Cancer Institute, can cause pain when swallowing, pain in the neck or throat that doesn’t go away, pain or ringing in the ears, and difficulty hearing.

Meanwhile, malignancies of the voice box (larynx) might cause difficulty breathing or speaking, as well as swallowing pain and ear ache.

Head and neck cancers account for about 4% of all malignancies in the United States, and males are more than twice as likely as women to develop them.

Ones over the age of 50 are also more likely to be diagnosed with these cancers than younger people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco smoking is associated to a variety of head and neck malignancies. Meanwhile, drinking alcohol increases the risk of malignancies of the throat, mouth, and voice box.

According to the CDC. This is a condensed version of the information.