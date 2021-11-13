Three Snow Leopards at the Nebraska Zoo died a month after testing positive for COVID.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of three snow leopards at a Nebraska zoo one month after getting the virus, zoo authorities announced Friday.

COVID-19-related issues claimed Ranney, Everest, and Malaku, according to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The three snow leopards, as well as a pair of Sumatran tigers, tested positive for COVID on October 13 and have since recovered completely.

Veterinarians tried to treat the snow leopards with a rigorous steroid and antibiotic regimen, but it was ineffective.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced in a statement on Facebook that “our leopards… were treasured by our entire community within and outside of the zoo.”

The zoo, on the other hand, stated that it will stay open to the public.

The statement stated, “[The zoo] remains open to the public and continues to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.” “To safeguard the safety of our animals, staff, and community, we will continue to follow the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and CDC recommendations.” “It is very difficult to lose any animal unexpectedly,” a zoo representative noted, “particularly one as rare and cherished as the snow leopard.” The trio perished about a month after a second snow leopard at the Great Plains Zoo died of a probable COVID illness. COVID was also contracted by an Amur tiger at the zoo around the same period.

COVID-19 infections in animals are uncommon, but they do happen. While the CDC does not know the exact number of species that are susceptible to the virus, many zoos have already started utilizing spare COVID vaccine bottles as a precaution.

The virus has been found in a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, lions, otters, tigers, and gorillas. Fever, coughing, trouble breathing, and general lethargy are among the signs of COVID in animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The three Lincoln snow leopards’ deaths are a devastating loss for a big cat whose numbers are already falling. Snow leopards are classified as a vulnerable species by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), with about 4,000 to 6,500 remaining in the wild.

This figure is projected to continue to fall. This is a condensed version of the information.