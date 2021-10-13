Three Simple Mistakes to Avoid in a New Relationship, According to a Therapist

Do you have a bad luck with love? Then a therapist on TikTok’s three advice for keeping a new relationship on track might be of interest to you.

On October 4, Jeff Guenther, a therapist who goes by the handle @TherapyDen, posted a video on the app titled “3 things you should NOT do when you fall in love.”

Guenther is seen sitting at home in a purple cardigan and black spectacles in the video, which has already been viewed 3.1 million times.

He begins by stating that: “Number one, don’t delude yourself into thinking you’re in love.

“I know it feels like you’re in love, but you aren’t, and I know I sound like a f***ing turd saying that.”

Although he concedes that this may come out as patronizing, he goes on to explain: “You still have to learn everything there is to know about them.

“If you see how stupid and obnoxious they are and still believe you’re in love, you’re more likely to be in love.”

The therapist argues that at the outset of a relationship, you might be thrilled about the possibilities of who your new love could be, so you’re “projecting optimism” onto them.

The second advice he makes is to “take it slow” and “visit them up to two or three times during the week, but not every day.”

The second advice he makes is to "take it slow" and "visit them up to two or three times during the week, but not every day."

Guenther explains that this is so you may "get into that very beautiful feeling of anticipation" by slowing down and "savoring the minutes you have apart." "Don't make any major decisions," such as moving in together or dropping out of school, is the third and last recommendation.

He says he sees this all the time, but “you really don’t know if it’s going to work out until you actually get to know somebody,” despite the fact that “it feels like a wonderful idea.”

“It should be a massive red flag if they ask you to make life-altering decisions right away.”

