Three Popular Tea Types and Their Health Benefits

Do you like a cup of tea in the morning, with some nibbles, or right before bedtime? There’s no denying that tea is a delightful beverage that can be enjoyed at any time of day. Tea, on the other hand, has a number of advantages that you should be aware of so that you may make better tea choices in the future.

Black tea is one of the most popular choices of tea in the world for people who are looking for a drink to help them stay awake. This is because it has more caffeine in it compared to other variants and has a stronger flavor. Its caffeine level and flavor aside, though, black tea also contains antioxidants that can help decrease cell dama