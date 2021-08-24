Three Houston emergency rooms are closed as a result of the COVID outbreak.

In response to the pressure that the current COVID-19 outbreak is putting on its employees, a health-care organization in Houston closed three of its emergency rooms on Monday.

On Monday, Memorial Hermann sent a statement to local media sources announcing the temporary closures, and on Tuesday, This website confirmed the sites.

“Our workforce is being pushed to the limit as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread throughout the Greater Houston area, with hospitalizations exceeding previous surge volumes,” according to the statement. “We are constantly seeking all alternatives to assist relieve the strain on our dedicated frontline personnel and ensuring that we continue to provide safe, high-quality treatment to everyone who needs it.”

On Memorial Hermann’s website, the 24-hour emergency rooms at Convenient Care Centers in Kingwood, Sienna, and Spring are marked as closed “until further notice.” Patients who were receiving treatment at one of the impacted locations until Monday will be discharged or transferred to a facility that is still open, according to each care center’s emergency department page. Individuals who would have gone to one of the three emergency rooms were invited to go to another neighboring emergency room instead.

According to Memorial Hermann, the interim closures were made so that employees could be transferred to other locations “where their support is desperately required.”

According to the health care system’s statement, “it also avoids the need to transfer these patients to the main hospital for admission, if necessary.”

While the three emergency rooms are closed, other services at the Convenient Care Centers in Kingwood, Sienna, and Spring remain available, according to Kathryn Williams of Memorial Hermann’s communications team. It’s unclear when the three emergency rooms will reopen, or whether other emergency rooms will be added to the list of interim closures.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and will make required adjustments to our response to the present surge,” Williams said.

Due to the "alarming rate" of viral infections in Houston and other parts of Harris County, Memorial Hermann issued a visiting ban at all of its sites earlier this month. In Harris County, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections was around 310 per 100,000 individuals as of Monday.