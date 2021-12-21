Three COVID-19 vaccine shots aren’t enough to protect against the Omicron variant, according to BioNTech’s CEO.

The chief executive officer of BioNTech has warned that people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 may still be vulnerable to infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron form.

According to Ugur Sahin, three doses of the COVID-19 vaccination may still be enough to prevent people from spreading the disease. Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine was developed by BioNTech, a German business.

“We must be mindful that even those who have been triple-vaccinated are at risk of spreading the disease…

It is clear that we are still far from the 95 percent effectiveness we achieved against the original infection “Sahin said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde, which was published on Monday.

Early data from South Africa’s Discovery Health and the United Kingdom’s Public Health England, however, provided comforting information, according to Sahin.

Preliminary evidence from the United Kingdom revealed this week that a third dose boosts vaccination efficacy to 70%, up from 20% to 40% efficacy after the second dose.

The rate of protection after two doses was reduced to between 0% and 20% in a recent study reported by Imperial College London researchers, but efficacy was raised to between 55 percent and 80 percent following a booster dosage.

“This research adds to the growing body of data that Omicron can circumvent preexisting immunity conferred by infection or vaccination. According to Prof. Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, “this level of immunological evasion suggests that Omicron poses a severe, impending threat to public health.”

To combat the rapid spread of the new form, Sahin recommended individuals to get tested for COVID-19 and follow other preventive measures such as wearing masks.

His warning comes as the Omicron variation of coronavirus, which was initially detected in South Africa in November, has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. Last week, the variation was responsible for 73.2 percent of all new infections. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron has now overtaken the Delta form, which now accounts for only 26.6 percent of new cases.

Only two states in the United States have yet to record incidences of the Omicron variant: Oklahoma and South Dakota.