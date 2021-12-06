Three countries were visited by the Norwegian Cruise Line ship that reported COVID cases.

The Associated Press reported that a Norwegian Cruise Line ship with 10 positive COVID-19 cases returned to New Orleans on Sunday following stops in Mexico, Belize, and Honduras in the previous week with the infected onboard.

The Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release on Saturday that the cruise ship Breakaway had stopped in the three countries before returning to New Orleans, raising fears of an outbreak among not only people on board but also those who came into contact with them on land.

At least ten persons tested positive on the ship, which carried over 3,200 staff and passengers, according to Louisiana state health officials. Prior to sailing, everyone onboard had to produce proof of immunization.

According to the Associated Press, some guests said they were unaware of any positive instances during their voyage.

“We weren’t aware of this until we overheard you chatting a few moments ago. It would have been wonderful to know ahead of time. After disembarking the boat on Sunday, Don Canole, a passenger from North Carolina, told WVUE-TV, “We would have taken maybe a few more precautions.”

On Saturday, travelers were tested for the coronavirus and given take-home fast COVID-19 tests, according to WVUE. None of the people who tested positive had any symptoms, according to Norwegian.

“All passengers aboard Norwegian Breakaway will be tested prior to disembarkation, and the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will provide post-exposure and quarantine public health recommendations,” the firm said in a statement. “Any guests who test positive for COVID-19 will go by personal vehicle to their own home or self-isolate in company-provided accommodations.”

The Norwegian Breakaway’s scheduled future sailings will not be affected, according to the firm, and the ship is expected to depart again Sunday evening.

Last year, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, cruise ships were an early source of outbreaks, as some ships were rejected at ports and passengers were forced into quarantine. In March 2020, the CDC issued a no-sail order, resulting in a halt that ended last June when cruise ships began to leave U.S. ports with revised health and safety regulations. This is a condensed version of the information.